Soul Jah Love laid to rest

SCORES of Zimdancehall fans came out in their numbers to witness and bid farewell to the Zimdancehall legend Soul Muzavazi Musaka, popularly known as Soul Jah Love.

Soul Jah Love died on Tuesday night upon arrival at a local hospital, he succumbed to diabetes. He was 31.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday conferred liberation hero status to the late Zimdancehall star.

Soul Jah Love was described as befitting for a young man whose music inspired and resonated with youths across the political divide.

Below are images captured during his burial at warren hills cemetery.

Source: ZBC