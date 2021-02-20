Zimbabwe Central Bank has new reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of additional members to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
The development was revealed in a statement issued by the minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube. Reads the statement:
PRESS STATEMENT APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL MEMBERS TO THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE OF THE RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE
I am pleased to announce that, His Excellency the President, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of the following additional members to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
- Professor Albert Makochekanwa
- Persistence Elison Gwanyanya
- Dr Daniel Makina
- Dr Charity Jinya
- Mrs Mathilda Dzumbunu
I would like to congratulate the new members who I am confident will further strengthen the RBZ Monetary Policy Committee.
The appointments are with immediate effect and I wish them all a successful tenure.
Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube Minister of Finance and Economic Development 20 February 2021