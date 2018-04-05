Zimbabwe calls for bolstering relations with Iran

Algiers, April 5, IRNA – Zimbabwe First Vice-President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga said on Thursday that Harare is willing to bolster and broaden relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zimbabwean vice-president said in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Harare Ahmad Erfanian on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Zimbabwean official reminded historical ties and affinity between the two countries dating back to struggles for the country’s liberation campaign and said Harare minds to expand relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

There exists ample of untapped grounds for expansion of bilateral cooperation and through setting up Tehran-Harare joint economic commission meeting in Tehran the two sides can take much firmer steps to consolidate relations between the two sides.

Expansion of economic cooperation help more understanding between the two nations and the role of both sides private sectors in attaining such lofty goal is very essential.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, congratulated Zimbabwe vice-president for taking the post and also expressed happiness over peaceful transitional of power in the country and said Tehran welcomes expansion of cooperation with Harare.

