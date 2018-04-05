Video: Zim Glamour Blogger Begs For £2300 As She Faces Deportation From The UK

Rutendo Tichiwangani, a young Zimbabwean in the United Kingdom, is trending as #VisaBae after she made an appeal to people over the internet to help her raise £2300 for her Visa application.

Ironically, Rutendo used to flaunt her glamorous lifestyle and wealth on Instagram until this incident. She has since said that this was all an act because she worked as a “social media influencer.” Writing on her GoFundMe Campaign, Rutendo Says:

I have been in the UK for 12 years now and I still haven’t managed to get citizenship. I have come to the end of my 6 years discretionary leave and to apply for my citizenship I have to pay £2,300. Right now because of the situation I am in I haven’t managed to save any money, I lost my job, I am in debt and I can’t even get a job right now to work and save. This is because with my visa expiring in a month, no one will hire me temporarily. I have only 1 month left to gather this money and I am running out of time.

So far Rutendo has exceeded her target and raised £3 910.