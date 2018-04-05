Strive Masiyiwa 2018 Presidential Election Party Launch Dismissed As Fake News

Social media was abuzz after messages started circulating that Strive Masiyiwa was going to launch a new political party called the United Movement for Democracy. What made the message seem credible was that it originated from the Media Centre, which is caused considered trustworthy by media practitioners. The message said,

Dear Colleagues You are invited to attend a Press Conference tomorrow to be addressed by Strive Masiyiwa’s political party United Movement for Democracy (UMD). Details are as follows: AGENDA: Notifying the nation of the coming in of business mogul Strive Masiyiwa into the country’s politics as president of United Movement for Democracy Party. SPEAKERS: UMD Party Secretary General, Aaron Muzungu and; Mutumwa Mawere DATE: 6 April 2018 TIME: 1030hrs VENUE: Media Centre,2nd Floor Bothwell House, 66 Jason Moyo Avenue, Cnr. First Street/Jason Moyo Avenue.

However, Mawere who was supposed to be one of the speakers, however, dismissed the news as fake saying,

Fake news is never authored by the presumed subject matter. Fake news. You must by now know the difference. I am not sure why my name is implicated in this.