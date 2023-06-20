Zanu PF to foot nomination fees for candidates

THE ruling Zanu PF party has said it is going to pay the nomination fees for all its candidates that will be fielded in the forthcoming harmonised elections slated for 23 August.

The nomination court is set to receive nominations this Wednesday where aspiring candidates will file for six different categories.

In a circular addressed to the provincial chairpersons, Zanu PF Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa advised that the party would pay the nomination fees for its candidates.

“You are advised that the party will meet nomination costs for all candidates representing Zanu PF in the coming 2023 harmonised elections slated for 23 August,” said Chinamasa.

The National Assembly candidates will be expected to pay US$1 000 registration fee while the senatorial list per province, women’s quota list per province, youth quota list per province as well as provincial council list per province will attract a US$ 200 registration fee.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...