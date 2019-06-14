‘You won’t see heaven because of stonyeni’ – Chamisa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said some husbands will not enter heaven because they ignore calls by their spouses to go to church but only think of “stonyeni.”

Stonyeni is a colloquial name that refers to a sex organ or broadly sexual int*rcourse.

Chamisa was addressing mourners at the funeral service of the late MDC Alliance Glenview MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who died on Monday.

Most of you here will not be saved because you ignore the wives when they say let’s go to church when you want to do other things and thinking of stonyeni,” said Chamisa to loud cheers.