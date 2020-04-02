We Do Not Own Harvest House, No Assets To Handover – Coltart

MDC Alliance Treasury General Senator David Coltart has responded to Morgen Komich who instructed them to handover party assets to Khupe and said there was nothing to handover since they do not own Harvest House.

Coltart said:

It is clear from the actions of the Police yesterday, who blocked Vice President of the MDC A Tendai Biti from entering the MDC A headquarter building, and this morning when they blocked members of our staff from entering the building, that the State is going to back Mr Komichi’s attempt to seize control of MDC A assets.

If ever there was evidence that this is entirely a plan concocted by the Mnangagwa regime to destroy the only political party which poses any threat to its control, then this is it. The judgement does not give the Police these powers.

The Headquarter building is not even registered in the name of any version of the MDC but is owned by an independent Trust which leases it to the MDC A. Without a court order in the name of the Trust, the police has no lawful right to bar the MDC A from using the building