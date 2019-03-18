UN team joins Zimbabwe efforts supporting cyclone Idai victims

HARARE (Xinhua) — The United Nations team in Zimbabwe has joined the government and other partners in supporting about 8,000 people affected by cyclone Idai in the southeastern parts of the country.

“UN Zimbabwe team is on the ground joining Govt & other partners in supporting the needy and continue to join in in the recovery efforts,” UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe Bishow Parajuli said in a tweet.

Zimbabwean civil society is also mobilizing resources to help people whose houses were destroyed in flooding, rock slides and mudslides that have left at least 31 people dead and scores of others missing since Friday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster in the affected areas, which enables the government to launch an international appeal for assistance.

The military is assisting with evacuation efforts for those who are stranded.