Ninety-three-year-old Robert Mugabe may not be the Zimbabwean president anymore‚ but he will be living like one.

Mugabe was forced to resign in November‚ but the current president has – in an official gazette – revealed that Mugabe and his wife Grace are entitled to more than 25 staff‚ a fully furnished office‚ two properties‚ a fleet of cars for employees‚ private international travel and an entertainment allowance.

Grace Mugabe will be looked after when Mugabe dies and be entitled to stay in an official residence.

The Herald newspaper reported on Thursday that President Emerson Mnangagwa had released a special gazette detailing the benefits applicable to a retired president‚ their spouse and dependent children.

The gazette specifically details benefits for any retired president who ruled Zimbabwe since 1987. That was the year Mugabe switched from being prime minister to becoming president‚ suggesting the law was specifically designed with Mugabe and his wife in mind.

The gazette‚ according to the Herald‚ is called a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette in terms of Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits (Services and Facilities for Former Presidents) Notice‚ 2017.

Here are the perks allocated to Mugabe: