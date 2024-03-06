Relief food distribution in full swing in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

DISTRIBUTION of food relief to all the country’s vulnerable households is in full swing as the Second Republic continues to make concerted efforts to ensure needy communities have adequate supplies for the duration of the El Nino-induced drought period.

To date, about 2 722 tonnes of grain comprising 405 tonnes of traditional grains and 2 317 tonnes of maize have been distributed to 247 576 food-insecure people, under the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme.

In addition, Government is also accelerating irrigation initiatives which will mitigate the effects of the climate change-induced phenomenon going forward.

Speaking at post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere emphasised that Government had adopted a hands-on approach to addressing Zimbabweans’ plight.

He said no one and no place would be left behind in terms of food sufficiency in households across the country.

Statistics gathered under the 2023 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) project that 26 percent (2 715 717 people) of the country’s population is food insecure during the lean period of January to March 2024.

“The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo updated Cabinet on steps being taken to ensure that all food-insecure people are assisted timeously.

“The nation is informed that Matabeleland North Province has the highest food-insecure population, with 42 percent requiring assistance, while only 12 percent of the population will require food assistance in Mashonaland West Province.

“The food-insecure population requires 100 482 tonnes of grain during the three-month period.

“The registration of food-insecure people and the distribution of grain has commenced in all areas across the country’s eight rural provinces, and is being led by the traditional leaders who are ably supported by councillors and Government officials,” Dr Muswere said.

He implored all those needing food assistance to liaise with their respective provincial ministers who will relay the information to the relevant ministry.

Once done, food aid will be swiftly availed.

“Communities and households in distress are urged to contact their respective Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who will in turn communicate with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the food requirements.

“The registration of beneficiaries and distribution of grain will continue unabated during the El Nino-induced drought period,” Dr Muswere said.

Going forward, he said, Government will keep the nation abreast on the food security situation in the country.

“Government shall be issuing periodic updates in order to inform the nation on the food security situation and on measures to mitigate the expected food security deficit. Importantly, the next report will focus on the expected national production for the coming season and ascertain the supply gap based on stock held by the Grain Marketing Board, private sector, farmers and others. This will inform the overall strategy,” Dr Muswere said.

Turning to Government’s irrigation interventions, Dr Muswere said Treasury was mobilising funds to ensure the establishment of 350 000 hectares under irrigation is accelerated.

Further, 10 000 boreholes will be set up by the end of the year.

“Existing boreholes under various schemes are being assessed, and those suitable will be equipped for irrigation and livestock programmes. More drilling rigs with capacity to drill up to 450 metres will be procured.

“An initial target of 10 000 Village Business Units will be established by November 2024. Finances will be mobilised to accelerate the establishment of the targeted 350 000 hectares for summer irrigation,” Dr Muswere said.

An Investment Conference on Irrigation Financing will also be hosted this year to attract both internal and external investors to provide the necessary impetus to accelerate irrigation rehabilitation and development and Village Business Units programmes to ensure food security.

Already, implementers of the programme are on the ground with works at an advanced stage in rural areas like Buhera where a local company, Prevail Group, is targeting to set up 50 Village Business Units before Independence Day celebrations, slated for Murambinda. – Herald

