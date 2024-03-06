Mushekwi starts new era in China

Spread the love

FORMER Zimbabwe international striker, Nyasha Mushekwi will start a new era in the Chinese League One championships at the weekend subject to match fitness.

Mushekwi decided to stay in China despite temptations to join the Saudi Arabia Pro League or the South African Premiership.

Mushekwi then downgraded to the second tier league where he joined Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun who begin their campaign on Saturday with a trip to Dongguan United.

The 36-year-old former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns hitman left a lasting impression at the Chinese Super League side, Zhejiang Greentown where he remains their all-time top-scorer.

His contract expired at the end of last season and was officially named as a Yunnan Yukun striker on February 22.

Mushekwi has been in China since 2016 and has been with League One for five seasons (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021) and Super League the other four seasons (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...