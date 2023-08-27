Re-elected Mnangagwa blasts election observers for “interrogating Zimbabwean legislation”

HARARE – Zimbabwe President-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa has trashed submissions by some observer missions who denounced the general elections adding he did not conduct the polls but contested them.

Mnangagwa was giving his celebratory speech at the State House on Sunday morning and said he fairly won the race and will not be distracted by other opinions.

“I am aware that some observer missions went beyond their call of duty and began interrogating legislation passed by our own parliament. It is my view that every single sovereign country passes their legislation through their legislature and Zimbabwe is not an exception…I can assure you that I did not conduct the elections. I competed in them … and I’m happy that I won the elections,” he said.

Added Mnangagwa: “The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow countrymen and women have reposed in me, to once again serve as President of our great country, Zimbabwe.

“There is much more work to be done. Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years, no one and no place will be left behind.

He further called for a peaceful post-election period.

“Thus far, we have shamed our detractors who wished to see us divided and in turmoil. We shall forever remain a united, peace-loving and resilient people, from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, proudly singing one national anthem, under one national flag.”

“Fellow Zimbabweans; In this post-election period that we are now entering, let us remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment. That which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us.”

Mnangagwa won the disputed election with a 52% vote ahead of the other 10 candidates including his primary opponent, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa who secured 44 % of the vote.

CCC rejected the results as false with reports claiming that the opposition’s tabulation gave Chamisa a 57% victory.

The opposition is expected to announce the “way forward”. – Newzim

