Mwonzora Disowns ‘Fake Letter’ Circulating On Social Media

MDC Alliance secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has denied ownership to a letter circulating on social media.

The letter allegedly signed by Mwonzora queries the move made by Chamisa to postpone the MDC elective Congress set for 2019, from March to October. Mwonzora has of late been receiving rave views from war veterans and ZANU PF claiming that he would be a better leader than the current MDC president Nelson Chamisa. Mwonzora rubbished the claims when he said

Some political criminals have resorted to forging signatures of MDC officials. They have also been posting fake tweets, with the aim of creating tensions within party leadership and that will not succeed. I did not issue any statement regarding the party’s elective congress at all. The letter circulating on social media is fake.