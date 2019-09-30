Moyo calls for exhumnation of Joshua Nkomo’s remains and reburial alongside Rhodes

THE former Higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says the late former PF ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo should be reburied in Matopos where the Ndebele King Mzilikazi’s grave is located.

Said Moyo, “With the National Heroes Acre”soiled and confirmed as just a Zanu PF cemetery and thus permanently discredited, arguably, it stands to reason that Matopos, where King Mzilikazi rests, is the befitting resting place for Father Zimbabwe. Something only a new Zimbabwe can correct!”

Moyo’s statements come two days after the Founding Executive President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe was buried in his rural home Zvimba after he snubbed the heroes acre for fear of having his body being used for ritual by some unnamed people.

Zimbabweans on social media have called upon families on national heroes whose members were buried at the national shrines against their wishes to apply for exhumations and rebury them to places of their choice.