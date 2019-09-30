However, since a video of the interview was shared on social media, some users have suggested that the “Stop and Stare” hitmaker may have been joking about the all-star collaboration.

Adele is said to be preparing for her comeback with an upbeat track about her divorce.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter and her husband Simon Konecki recently filed for divorce after splitting up earlier this year, and the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer is ready to move on by releasing a new song about their split.

A source said recently: “The song is upbeat and is all about Adele’s relationship with her ex-husband Simon.

“But it’s optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself.

“It has been cathartic for her to put her feelings into her music. Fans can expect to hear personal details on her album.

“All being well, the song should be out in November but she is still working on everything.”

Adele and Simon – who have six-year-old son Angelo together – had been together for seven years and married for three.

And it was recently revealed that after filing for divorce, Adele is getting ready “both mentally and physically” to release her fourth album.

A source previously explained: “Adele feels free and is moving on with her life. It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both wants what is best for their son. She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

