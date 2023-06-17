Mnangagwa raps ‘country’s detractors’

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a swipe at the country’s detractors who seek to destabilise the country’s economy and inflict suffering on Zimbabweans.

He was speaking at the Bernard Mizeki commemorations in Marondera this Saturday, where he joined Anglican Church congregates in celebrating the life and ministry of a saint.

Upon arrival, President Mnangagwa led a tree-planting exercise at the shrine followed by a procession which ushered guests and congregates into a mass and Holy Communion.

The excellent relations between the government and the church were on display, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa reminding stakeholders to be vigilant as the country’s detractors are working round the clock to destabilise the country’s economy.

“Let’s also remain steadfast against the onslaught by our detractors who seek to hurt our economy and inflict suffering on all of us. Such greedy, divisive and harmful tendencies are ungodly. Our collective energies, skills, ideas and competencies must be directed towards building a prosperous, modern and industrialised Zimbabwe,” he said.

Turning to the forthcoming general elections, President Mnangagwa said churches must continue to preach and pray for peace and unity during the election period.

“In Keeping with our national Constitution, our country will be holding General elections on the 23rd of August 2023. In this regard, I appeal to the Anglican Church and other churches throughout our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe to preach and pray for peace, unity and love; before, during and after elections. No one must tell us about having peaceful elections but ourselves because it is what we want. Christian denominations must build bridges,” the President said.

Mnangagwa reminded Zimbabweans that it is everyone’s responsibility to fight the menace of drug and substance abuse.

“As a nation, right from the community and family levels, we all have to help in fighting the menace of drug and substance abuse which is destroying some of our young people. The Bible says in Proverbs 22 verse 6, ‘Train up Children in the way they should go and even when they are old they will not turn from it’.

The church is encouraged to design programmes and activities that attract young people and the youth to be more involved in healthy and productive activities. Pasi nemutoriro, pasi neguka. At the family and school level, we must remain guided by Proverbs 13 verse 24 which states that “whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them” vana vane musikanzwa ngavarohwe kusvika vati Tasa,” he said.

The President expressed gratitude at the invitation by the church to celebrate the life of Bernard Mizeki which saw him interacting with multitudes, ahead of the 23rd of August elections.

The Bernard Mizeki Shrine is billed to become a national heritage, with two solar-powered boreholes set to be installed courtesy of the government. – ZBC