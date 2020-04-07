Mbare market opens

HARARE – Farmers from various provinces thronged Mbare market today to sell their produce.

The reopening of markets follows a directive by President Mnangagwa last week that farmers should bring their produce to the markets during the lock down period without hindrance, so as to feed the nation. It was a hive of activity at Mbare musika this morning with farmers trading their produce to the public.

However, farmers bemoaned poor business saying most of their customers could not come to the market due to the lock down directive.

“We thank the President for allowing us to bring our produce to markets. We sell perishable products and the lock down had affected us.

“However business is low today. Our customers are locked in their homes. We hope the situation will improve as days go by,” said Edward Kahana a farmer from Macheke who had brought in tomatoes to the market.