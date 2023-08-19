Jonathan arrives Zimbabwe ahead general elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has travelled to Zimbabwe ahead of the nation’s general elections.

Zimbabweans would on August 23 go to the polls to select new leaders.

Jonathan, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said he arrived Harare on Saturday ahead of the elections.

The former President said he led other members of the the Joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Mission to Zimbabwe in order to observe the polls; stressing that he was looking forward to a fulfilling experience.

“I thank the Zimbabwean Government, the AU and COMESA as well as Ambassador Zachariah Ifu and other officials of Nigerian High Commission, for a warm reception,” he stated.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued prophecies on the presidential elections of Zimbabwe, Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of Zimbabwe will retain his seat, but not through the right means.

He explained that the president will employ legal and illegal means to ensure he wins the election.

For the opposition, Primate Ayodele stated that they are only wasting money because nothing good will come out of the election for them.

However, he warned the president to be prayerful and watchful against the anger of military forces in the country.

‘’In Zimbabwe, the president will try everything, including legal and illegal processes, to win the election. He will win the election by all means. He will frustrate the opposition, and there will be rigging in the election.

“The opposition is just wasting money, it’s only God that can make them win. The president has every plan to retain power at all costs, I don’t see anything coming out for the opposition. The president should keep his military forces intact. I see the military getting angry.’’

