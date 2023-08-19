Belarus hands over firefighting equipment to Zimbabwe

HARARE – Deputy Industry Minister Dmitry Kharitonchik of Belarus took part in a ceremony to hand over Belarusian-made fire equipment to Zimbabwe in Harare, BelTA learned from the press service of the Industry Ministry.

Dmitry Kharitonchik noted that Belarus has extensive experience in the production of special-purpose vehicles and trucks, and expressed confidence that the Belarusian equipment will help Zimbabwean rescuers fight emergencies and save people’s lives.

Belarus considers Zimbabwe as an important strategic partner on the African continent, Dmitry Kharitonchik said. “In recent years, our countries have significantly strengthened political ties, bolstered trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, expanded the legal framework of relations, and opened embassies in Belarus and Zimbabwe,” he said.

According to Dmitry Kharitonchik, the Belarusian side is open to the most active dialogue and development of cooperation with Zimbabwe in all areas.

