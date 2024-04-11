Harare to install cameras at intersections

Spread the love

THE City of Harare will install cameras in the central business district to deal with traffic offenders, and those who violate city by-laws.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said this while commissioning two vehicles donated by City Parking at Rufaro Stadium early this week.

Mafume said council had authorised City Parking to look for cameras to put at every corner of the city and collaborate with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to track motorist who do not pay road licences.

“We have come to receive these cars today and we don’t want city municipal officers beating up people and we expect you to approach people with respect not coming out of the lorries which they move around with.

“We will be talking to Zinara so that our system is computerised so that those without Zinara licences will be arrested by our municipal police. We will also put cameras so that it will be easy to identify those breaking city by-laws,” Mafume said.

Mafume said council gave management the mandate to acquire resources and put road markings in the city.

The mayor also said Harare had ordered the municipal police to be at every intersection in the city to direct vehicles whenever traffic lights are not working.

Mafume said that would help in reducing congestion in the central business district.

The mayor castigated municipal police officers who do not respect residents saying those found on the wrong side of the law will be dismissed from work.

Mafume urged owners of buildings in the city to refurbish them saying they do not want lives to be lost due to non-observance of city by-laws.

Source – newsday

