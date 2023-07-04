Gospel music legend Diva Mafunga dies in car crash

HARARE – Veteran gospel musician David ‘Diva’ Mafunga died in a road traffic accident Tuesday morning while returning from a Chipinge music gala where he had performed.

Mafunga’s death was confirmed by his son Chris ‘Maffie’ Mafunga in a social media post.

Fellow gospel artist Charles Charamba described the chanter’s death as a shock.

“It comes as a shock. Indeed, we have lost a good and dependable companion, someone who candidly demonstrated his love for God.

“As we miss him, we revere God and His word that says we all return to dust.

“May the Lord comfort the children and family at large. Rest in Power our own Compatriot Diva Mafunga.”

Charamba added in interviews with local media, “Diva was very peculiar and had created his own sub-genre, he was a big component of diversity on the gospel scene; so his death is a big loss to us.”

The late musician’s love for music began in early 1980s although his big break came in in 2003 when he released his a debut album titled Endai Naizvozvo’.

His discography carried other albums including ‘Fambai Nekutenda’ (2004), ‘Pfuurirai Mberi’ (2005) and ‘Ndicharamba Ndichidana’ (2007),’Spiritual Battle’,’Zvangu Zvaita’ and ‘Ndatenda Ndapinda’.

