George Charamba attacks US Ambassador

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has accused the United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols of operating outside his diplomatic mandate to pursue the politics of the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Charamba through his Twitter account @Jamwanda2 challenged Nichols to come out in the open and declare his support for the opposition.

The US Ambassador, in a number of interviews a week ago, dismissed assertions that Zimbabwe’s economy had collapsed due to sanctions imposed by the West but corruption by the ruling Zanu-PF elite.

The interviews were granted as Zimbabwe and other Sadc countries prepared to march against the sanctions on 27 October.