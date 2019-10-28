George Charamba attacks US Ambassador

Charamba through his Twitter account @Jamwanda2 challenged Nichols to come out in the open and declare his support for the opposition.
The US Ambassador, in a number of interviews a week ago, dismissed assertions that Zimbabwe’s economy had collapsed due to sanctions imposed by the West but corruption by the ruling Zanu-PF elite.
The interviews were granted as Zimbabwe and other Sadc countries prepared to march against the sanctions on 27 October.
“Have been reading Ambassador Nichols’ interview with Trevor Ncube. He has crossed line of diplomacy and does far better than Nelson Chamisa in playing opposition politics in Zimbabwe, and against President ED. Time may have come to recalibrate status in sync with his preferences,” said Charamba.
“Those like us who are able to interpret moves in diplomacy take note of the near-hysterical response by the Americans; and at that very high level.