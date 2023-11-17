Emotional scenes as football legend Rahman Gumbo returns home in coffin

BULAWAYO – Late Dream Team and Highlanders legend Rahman Gumbo’s body arrived in the country Wednesday to emotional scenes as relatives and friends gathered to welcome the once popular midfielder.

Gumbo, who was 59, collapsed and died Friday in his Botswana base where he had stints as coach.

Relatives, among them his widow Virginia and brothers, gathered at the Plumtree border post to receive his body.

Gumbo’s burial is set for Saturday in his home city of Bulawayo.

He has been accorded a state-assisted funeral.

The one-time midfield chief starred for the trailblazing Zimbabwe football squad which was nicknamed The Dream Team under late German mentor Reinhard Fabisch.

He also featured for Highlanders when the Bulawayo club was still a powerhouse in the domestic game.

Below are some of the scenes captured during arrival of the late former Warriors coach’s body.

