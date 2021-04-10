‘Dead’ man resurfaces a week after death

A NYANGA man who had been presumed dead by his family pulled a shocker when he made an appearance almost a week later.

Lovemore Chatindo was last seen on Christmas Day last year and everyone was convinced that he had been murdered for ritual purposes.

However, a search party of his remains drew blanks.

The search had been prompted by a traditional healer’s claims that Chatindo had died at the hands of a local businessman, Cossy Samanyika, who had reportedly used his blood for ritual purposes.

Chatindo’s friend and soothsayer, Manyanga Sanyanga, claimed that he had seen Chatindo in his dreams.

Sanyanga said Chatindo had pleaded to be rescued as he was in pain, with four litres of blood having been drawn from his body.

Sanyanga also claimed that Chatindo’s body had been dumped in a gulley.

However, Chatindo resurfaced after New Year.

When he came back home, Chatindo looked pale, prompting fellow Nyamaropa villagers, under Chief Saunyama’s area, to suspect that he was a ghost that had made a rare visit.

Chatindo’s resurfacing brought business to a halt as scores of villagers sought to catch a glimpse of the “dead man’s resurrection”.

Although Chatindo is still alive, he hardly recalls what transpired on the day of his disappearance.

Surprisingly, when Chatindo was taken to hospital after he was picked up by Good Samaritans in Mutoko, about 300km from his home, doctors diagnosed that he had lost a lot of blood and that he needed urgent blood transfusion.

Samanyika has vehemently denied ever using Chatindo’s blood for rituals.

He has since approached Chief Saunyama’s court for redress.

Samanyika says he is now losing business because of the allegations.

“People are no longer buying from my shop because of these unfounded allegations despite the fact that Chatindo resurfaced. People believe that I have his blood in my tuck-shop. I want his family to prove the allegations they are making,” said Samanyika when he appeared before Chief Saunyama’s court last week on Friday.

Narrating the real life drama before the same court, Chatindo’s wife, Catherine Simbai, said she believes Sanyanga’s claims.

“When my husband disappeared, we thought he had died. We actually made a police report and were already making plans for his funeral when he resurfaced.

“While he has no visible wounds, he looks so pale. Doctors at Regina Coeli Mission said he had very little blood in his body.

“Up to now, he is yet to fully recover,” said Simbai.

Chatindo looked confused during the court session and said he does not know how he got to Mutoko.

He said he does not recall what transpired during the six days he was missing.

“I do not remember those six days. I only remember falling asleep at Samanyika’s tuck-shop. When I woke up, a donkey was neighing at me in Mutoko. I was in a gulley and I do not know what happened for me to get there,” said Chitando.

Sanyanga then made a U-turn to exonerate Samanyika, saying he never dreamt of Chatindo’s death.

“My hands are clean. I have nothing to do with Chatindo’s disappearance as he is my friend. We should be thanking the Lord for bringing him back alive. Why are we pointing fingers?” said Sanyanga.

However, this did not go well with the villagers who accused Sanyanga of conniving with Samanyika to conceal the truth surrounding Chatindo’s disappearance.

Chief Saunyama ordered the parties to consult a traditional healer to unravel the mystery. – Manica Post