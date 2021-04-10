Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi who succumbed to Covid-19

Durban – Tributes have been pouring in for much-loved former Kaya FM presenter, medical doctor and life coach Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 45.

She was the daughter of former Harare Mayor and respected lawyer Dr Muchadeyi Masunda.

MDC-T President, Douglas Mwonzora, has this afternoon mourned Tha passing away if Dr Sindi Van Zly.

Writing on Twitter, Mwonzora said :

Saddened by the passing away of Dr Sindi Van Zly today. She was a DJ and researcher known for using social media to share HIV-related, mental and health etc. Dr Sindi was the daughter of Harare Mayor, Muchadeyi Masunda. Sincere condolences to the can Zyl and Masunda families.

Dr Sindi, 45, was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February. She died in hospital on Saturday, her family said in a statement.

Kaya FM, where Dr Sindi hosted Sidebar with Sindi for two years, said it had been a great privilege to call her a sister and a colleague.

“We will not forget her openness, the long conversations in the hallways, and her laughter, which reverberated across our studios. Most importantly, we will not forget the mark she left on our society as a health care worker.”

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi called her “Kindness Personified”

“The way we all feel like we knew Dr Sindi personally. The way it feels like we just lost a close loved one speaks volumes on the kind of person she was. Kindness personified! What a lovely human being. What a beautiful life lived. My heart goes out to her family. #RIPDrSindi,” Zozi said on social media.

EFF Mourns The Passing Of Dr Sindi Van Zyl #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/FIQQVa2ELx — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 10, 2021

The EFF said Dr Sindi would be remembered for her “relentless activism on HIV/Aids related issues.

“She constantly disseminated relevant and latest information on the disease, advised without charge many people on social media…

“Dr Sindi was a true activist who selflessly served South Africans and shared of herself and her knowledge.”

Mmusi Maimane said: “Dr Van Zyl touched the lives of many via social media and radio, spreading love and light. She truly set an example of how to live with love and grace. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

this is so sad💔💔💔 #RIPDRSINDI Dr Sindi was like a Twitter mom to so many. I never got to know her personally but her life had an impact on mine❤️she was a blessing to everyone who interacted with her in real life & social media. her life was precious. She’ll be missed💔😢😭😓 pic.twitter.com/LbpaylxobG — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) April 10, 2021

SA gospel icon Rebecca Malope said: “My heart is truly broken. What a phenomenal caring woman.”

Many commended her interactions on social media with Lady Zamar calling her a “Twitter mom to many”.

Dr Sindi leaves behind her husband Marinus and children Nandi and Manie.

In their statement on Saturday, Dr Sindi’s family requested that “people respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers”.

“They are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support. They are felt and appreciated.”

Details of her memorial and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.