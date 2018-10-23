Civil Service Restructuring Continues: Mnangagwa Appoints Members Of Civil Service Commission

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed three members of the Civil Service Commision with effect from the 1st of November 2018. We publish the statement from the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda,

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

1. His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 202 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment [No. 20] of 2013, appointed the following persons as members of the Civil Service Commission: –

• Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma

• Dr Carroll Temba Khombe

• Mr George Chigora

2. Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma is a specialist in human resources management and development, and entrepreneurship and business development. She has more than 18 years of experience in public service in Zimbabwe and in organisational development work in education and gender equality at a global scale. Dr Choruma is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Fairtrade International based in Nairobi, Kenya.

3. Dr Carroll Temba Khombe is a specialist in strategic planning; entrepreneurial development; and business support. Dr Khombe possesses expertise in the formulation and use of formative and summative evaluations in programme and project development and management. He has extensive work experiences in agricultural research and development; and currently sits on Boards of state enterprises, parastatals, and universities in Zimbabwe and in southern Africa.

4. Mr George Chigora is a specialist in managing national finances with particular focus on budgeting, governance, projects planning and financial management. Mr Chigora has over 20 years’ experience, knowledge and expertise working in defence, transport, education and finance sectors in Zimbabwe. With additional experience of managing private sector companies, Mr Chigora possesses competence in the designing of financial models to turnaround both public and private sector organisations.

5. These appointments are with effect from 1st November 2018.

Dr M J M Sibanda

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet