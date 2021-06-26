South African Deputy President flown to Russia for medical treatment

Deputy President David Mabuza is off to Russia for medical treatment after he took a leave of absence. In a statement, the Presidency said Mabuza asked his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to take a leave of absence.

“During this time, the deputy president will undertake a visit to the Federation for a scheduled medical consultation. This consultation is a follow-up to previous medical consultations that the deputy president received from the Russian Federation,” said the statement. Mabuza has been to Russia before for his condition, a few years ago. In one of the question sessions in Parliament, he said he had travelled to that country after it was reported that he had been poisoned.