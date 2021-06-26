South African Deputy President flown to Russia for medical treatment

Deputy President David Mabuza is off to Russia for medical treatment after he took a leave of absence.
In a statement, the Presidency said Mabuza asked his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to take a leave of absence.
“During this time, the deputy president will undertake a visit to the Federation for a scheduled medical consultation. This consultation is a follow-up to previous medical consultations that the deputy president received from the Russian Federation,” said the statement.
Mabuza has been to Russia before for his condition, a few years ago.
In one of the question sessions in Parliament, he said he had travelled to that country after it was reported that he had been poisoned.
At the time, he was Premier in Mpumalanga before he ascended to the office of deputy president a few years later.
The statement also said during his leave of absence Mabuza will continue with his responsibilities.