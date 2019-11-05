Jacob Zuma falls ill…South Africa urged to pray

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has suddenly fall ill and will not be able to attend the State Capture Inquiry that was scheduled for next week.

In a media statement the Secretary of the Inquiry Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela said: The Commission has been informed by the legal representatives of the former President Mr JG Zuma that he is ill and will not be able to attend the hearings scheduled for 11-15 November 2019.

South Africans on social media have urged the nation to pray for the health of their former President.

Read the full statement below:

