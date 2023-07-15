‘Choose peace, he has served, it’s enough,’ Malema to Ramaphosa on padoning Zuma

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, should the commissioner of Correctional Services decide he needs to return to jail.

This week the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole.

Effectively this means the former president must return to jail.

It left it to Correctional Services to decide whether he needs to return to jail.

The former president was sentenced to 15 months behind bars by the apex court for being in contempt of the court in 2021.

His home province, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of Gauteng were rocked by violence and destruction during that period, with over 300 people dying during the unrest.

Malema said the country needs to do all it can to avoid a repeat of those events.

“The president’s hands are not tied and that’s what we want to remind him of.

“We have reached a point where we must choose peace over all these types of things that we are talking about. To say no one is above the law and all of that… Zuma has served – it’s enough.”

