Botswana bans use of foreign currency

Botswana citizens and travellers intending to visit Botswana have been informed that from 1 August 2019 BURS (Botswana Unified Revenue Service) will no longer accept any foreign currencies as a means of payment.

In a statement issued on Thursday BURS said, “The decision is made to curb administrative costs incurred by BURS as cost of converting foreign currency to Botswana Pula is increasingly becoming financially unsustainable.

“For continued smooth service, BURS provides Point of Sale(PoS) facilities at all BURS offices and ports of entries. Furthermore, there are operational bureau exchange services providers at all Botswana’s major ports of entry to facilitate foreign exchange services.”