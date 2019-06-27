Police fire live bullets in Chinhoyi…kill 1 suspect

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of three suspects and the death of another in a shooting incident which occurred while detectives from Vehicle Theft Squad(VTS) were in the process of effecting an arrest and recovery of a Toyota Wish which had been stolen In Harare on 20 June 2019.

Circumstances are that complainant’s vehicle was stolen while parked at his workplace in Harare Central Business District.

Coincidentally, on the21st of June2019, he received a call from one of the suspects who purported to be a police officer, instructing him to proceed to Beitbridge to collect his recovered vehicle.

The complainant went to Beitbridge in the company of the police and discovered that it was a hoax. Service providers were engaged and they established that the caller was in Chinhoyi.

On 27 June 2019, police detectives tracked the vehicle and the caller and discovered that the vehicle was in Chinhoyi Central Business District. The suspects were parked opposite a funeral parlour along Harare-Chirunduro and the detectives approached them.

The suspects quickly sped off for about one kilometre. The detectives fired some warning shots with the suspects continuing to flee. They then fired on the vehicle leading to the arrest of the three suspects with the fourth dying on the spot. The stolen motor vehicle has been recovered and is now in police custody.

The ZRP has strongly warned criminals against resisting arrest when ordered to surrender by police officers.

ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police will leave no stone unturned in a bid to account for criminals who are involved in robbery cases, theft of motor vehicles and other unlawful acts and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.