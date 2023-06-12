Ace Magashule on expulsion from ANC: ‘I’m OK. I’m not perturbed’

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is unbothered by his expulsion from the ruling party.

Speaking an hour after the ANC issued a statement officially expelling him from his long-time political home, Magashule, who was contacted by IOL, said over the phone: “I’m fine. I saw breaking news on social media and television about my expulsion. I’m OK. I’m not perturbed.” The former Free State Premier and a man who was influential in the ruling party, wouldn’t comment any further about his future plans. He instead said he would be speaking to the media about the latest development at a later stage.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee had found Magashule guilty following the May 2021 attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader. Magashule’s attempt at the time followed his own suspension by the party over his refusal to step aside. That was after he was charged with corruption related to the asbestos case now before the Bloemfontein High Court.

The ANC’s step-aside rule compelled him to step aside as all leaders facing charges of serious misconduct should step aside. Magashule dug in, forcing the party to suspend him, and that was announced by the deputy and acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Magashule was given seven days to show cause as to why he should not be expelled from the ANC.

Even after he was suspended, Magashule dug in and announced that he was suspending Ramaphosa as party president. “I have also, in accordance with the powers vested in me as the secretary-general of the ANC, and furthermore in full compliance with the relevant conference resolutions, summarily suspended the president of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa,” Magashule announced at the time. In the end, his attempt failed, and Ramaphosa remained while he was forced out of party structures.

This is the first time that a former secretary-general of the party has been expelled for misconduct. IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...