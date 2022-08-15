4 electoral officials disowns Kenyan election results

NAIROBI, Kenya – Four out of seven members of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disavowed the results of recent elections.

“We can’t take ownership of the results that will be announced because of the opaque nature of how the last phase has been handled,” IEBC Vice Chairman Juliana Cherera said at a press conference.

The news came amid claims of rigging by members of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Party, led by 77-year-old former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Cherera said that he, along with commissioners Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit, would not attend the announcement of the results at Bomas of Kenya in the capital Nairobi.

“We are not at the Bomas of Kenya because we cannot take ownership of the results that are going to be announced because of the opaque nature in which these results have been handled,” Cherera said.

Kenyans cast their ballots on Tuesday to elect the country’s next government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

