Liquid Telecoms Zimbabwe rolls out free Wi-Fi

LIQUID Telecom Zimbabwe, one of the country’s leading data, voice and internet access providers, has rolled out free Wi-Fi to nearly 50 higher and tertiary learning institutions in Zimbabwe.

This means students and teachers from the selected institutions in Zimbabwe, which include Manicaland State University, Solusi University, Gwanda State University and Lupane State University, will have access to internet around the clock, which is critical for their studies and research purposes,

Wellington Makamure, the regional chief executive officer for Liquid Telecom’s Southern Africa Region said Thursday.

Liquid Telecom is a leading pan-African group that provides communications solutions across 13 countries in eastern and southern Africa.

“We believe every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected. This is the vision that has been driving Liquid Telecom’s network expansion across Africa over the last 10 years,” Makamure said.

He added: “Students and teachers from 48 learning institutions across the country are benefitting from high speed, reliable internet connectivity that is critical for both curriculum and studies.

This has resulted in vastly improved exam pass rates and career opportunities across the student population. Edu-Zones is a long-term initiative which is already helping the connected universities and polytechnic’s to save money on internet data costs.”

Edu-Zones forms part of a long-term CSR initiative by Liquid Telecom, which was officially launched in July last year by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The initiative is part of efforts by the group to help build Africa’s digital future by supporting the development of tech skills and improved digital literacy.

This includes equipping students with 21C skills – an online learning platform offering training and development programmes on the latest technologies for African students, start-ups, and developers, who are set to play a critical role in Africa’s Fourth Industrial Revolution. – Business Times