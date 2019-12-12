Zimbabwe Doctors return to work

The majority of junior doctors had by this afternoon signed resumption of duty forms while consultant doctors also resolving to go back to work following a meeting they had with Government representatives earlier today.

Although the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association leadership insisted that they were still incapacitated to report for work, the Senior Hospital Doctors Association said they were no longer on complete withdrawal of labour and will now join those who have been providing emergency services.

Meanwhile, a split junior doctors Association, Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe will be launched tommorow evening in Harare from which a way forward on doctors’ incapacitation will be announced.

More to follow