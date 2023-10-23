ZIFA appoints Yvonne Mapika-Manwa as its new CEO until June 2024

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Football Association has appointed Yvonne Mapika-Manwa as its new CEO.

Manwa signed a short contract from November 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024, when the mandate of a FIFA-appointed ZIFA normalisation committee will also end.

Lincoln Mutasa, the chairman of the ZIFA normalisation committee said in a statement on Monday: ““In this role, Manwa will be responsible for leading the Zimbabwe Football Association secretariat into its next phase under the normalisation committee.

“Manwa has years of experience in senior leadership and football administration positions, having been the CEO of elite football club, Ngezi Platinum Stars.”

Sheasham’s Violet Njubane, Liberty Maidza, Owen Mugwagwa, Luckson Muradzikwa and Nyasha Kadenge were also interviewed for the role.

ZIFA has been without a substantive CEO since 2021 when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended Joseph Mamutse.

Mamutse — suspended together with the then-SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho — was then reinstated but he never resumed his duties as he got entangled in the boardroom fights between the Felton Kamambo-led board and the SRC.

He chose to stick with Kamambo until his ZIFA contract lapsed on December 31 last year.

