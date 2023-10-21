Mushekwi tops Chinese Super League’s scorers’ chart

VETERAN former Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi has joined his Brazilian teammate Leonardo at the top of the Chinese Super League goalscoring charts after scoring his 17th goal of the season on Thursday.

Mushekwi scored an injury-time equaliser to ensure his side Zhejiang FC rescued a 1-1 draw against Meizhou Hakka at the Wuhua Olympic Sports Center.

Meizhou Hakka appeared on course to secure a victory courtesy of Dutch striker Tyronne Conrad’s goal on the stroke of halftime.

With Zhejiang FC facing defeat the 36-old Mushekwi showed yet again that he remains at the top of his game despite his advanced age, with a typical poacher’s finish as he pounced on a rebound to score with a tap-in finish in stoppage time to grab a late equaliser.

The crucial goal means Mushekwi is now tied on 17 goals with teammate Leonardo.

The pair’s goal has ensured that Zhejiang FC remains in contention for a place in the Asian Champions League as they are in third position on 49 points from 28 matches.

Runaway leaders Shanghai Port top the standings on 59 points while Shandong Taishan is a distant second at 51 points.

