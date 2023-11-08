Kane shoots Bayern Munich into Champions League next round

MUNICH — Harry Kane scored twice to shoot Bayern Munich into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The England captain endured a long VAR check before he could celebrate after his header from Joshua Kimmich’s free kick in the 80th minute was initially flagged offside.

After the goal was given, Kane celebrated with teammates and Bayern’s goal-music rang around the stadium, only for another last check to curtail the celebrations again.

“I celebrated the goal three times, so, bit of a strange one,” Kane said.

Man United slumps to 4-3 loss at Copenhagen in Champions League after Rashford’s red card

There were no issues with Kane’s second goal, tapped in from close range in the 86th after he was picked out at the back post by substitute Mathys Tel.

Galatasaray’s Cédric Bakambu scored after a long ball forward from Sérgio Oliveira in injury time, but the visitors’ late push failed to yield an equalizer.

Bayern’s back-to-back-victories over the Turkish champion give it a maximum 12 points from four games so far, an unassailable lead in Group A with two rounds of games remaining.

Copenhagen defeated Manchester United 4-3 in the other group game, lifting the Danish team to four points, ahead of Galatasaray on goal difference. United has three points.

Bayern stretched its winning streak in the group stage to 17 games — a competition record — while its 38-game unbeaten run in the group stage is also a record.

Kane gave an early sign of why he has 15 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances so far when he let fly from around 20 meters (yards) to force Fernando Muslera to push the ball over the crossbar.

The Galatasaray captain was to prove the busier of the two goalkeepers, getting down early to clear the ball from Leroy Sané’s feet, then later doing well to block the Bayern winger’s shot with his chest.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel later complained that his team was a bit “sloppy” when it came to finishing chances.

His team suffered a blow several minutes before the break when Jamal Musiala signaled his inability to continue. Thomas Müller went on in the young Germany star’s place.

Tuchel said Musiala had a hamstring injury and that he hoped it was just a strain.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked Mauro Icardi’s effort before the break and Wilfried Zaha was unable to connect with the rebound.

The visitors put Bayern under more pressure in the second half.

“It took time, it took patience,” Kane said. “They created some good chances as well. But overall, I think we deserved to win and obviously we’re really happy that we qualified.” – AP

