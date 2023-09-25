Ignatius Chombo’s ally Memory Mucherahowa says “Zim football is now run by Zanu PF”

As a result, the ruling party must be removed from power for the country to go forward.
In a live Facebook interview with prominent broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, the straight-talking Mucherahowa, known for use of juju that got him the nickname Gwenzi – while emphasising he wasn’t a political activist but someone whose life has been ruined by politics, said Zanu PF has now captured local football teams, particularly Dynamos and also Highlanders through Sakunda sponsorship.
Mucherahowa is one of Chamisa’s big supporters.
Explaining his desire to become Dynamos chairman in future, Mucherahowa said he can’t join the team currently because “it’s now Zanu PF”.
He said Sakunda is fronted by business mogul Kuda Tagwirei but is allegedly owned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, hence football is now run by Zanu PF.
He also further said there were also other football clubs like FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum in Zimbabwe also influenced by the ruling party.
He said Caps United owned by Zanu PF Murehwa West MP Farai Jere is also a ruling party project.
Mucherahowa, who won many titles with Dynamos and the Soccer Star of the Year in 1994, added that Zimbabwe is now unlivable as a country as Zanu PF has reduced it to ashes.
“Zanu PF has destroyed football, families, lives – everything,” Mucherahowa said.
He said due to this, he is not coming back to Zimbabwe anytime soon unless Zanu PF is gone.Mucherahowa said if he were to return home after criticising Zanu PF like this, he will be killed.
“They are killers, they have killed many people,” he said.
The legendary midfielder, who had a stint in Belgium and went to Argentina to try to join South African football legend Doctor Khumalo at Ferro Carril Oeste in 1995, said things must now change as “nothing really works in Zimbabwe”.
In his book, Zimbabwe legend Memory Mucherahowa has defended claims made in his autobiography that former club Dynamos encouraged the use of juju.
“There are so many things happening in African football which people don’t know about so I decided to share my experiences with the fans.
“I don’t know whether it [juju] works but when I was doing it, it was because it was part of the package of playing football.”
As captain of the club, Mucherahowa reveals in the book that it was his duty to make sure the juju rituals were followed.
“It was all about survival because we had families to feed and sometimes we’d end up doing things we didn’t believe in nor understand.
“I’m not saying juju works but it was part of football when I was playing and I’m sure it’s part of football even today.”
Mucherahowa, who retired in 2001 after captaining Dynamos for eight years, said he hopes that other players will speak up about the use of juju within the African game.