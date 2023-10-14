FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote to the Israel and Palestine Football Associations on Friday, offering his condolences over the “horrendous violence” in the past week in a conflict that has taken over 2,700 lives so far.

Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their attack on Saturday. In response, Israeli air strikes have killed more than 1,400 people in Gaza so far, authorities there said .

“I would like to express… our deepest condolences to the Israel Football Association and the Palestine Football Association, in light of the horrendous violence that has been occurring over the past days,” Infantino wrote.

“It is as heart-breaking as it is shocking to see a region whose people have known such profound suffering over far too long, suffer even more.

“The footballing world stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Israel and Palestine, and with all the innocent victims that have paid an unspeakable price.”

Both FIFA and European soccer’s governing body UEFA have not made any public statements about the conflict. But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also wrote to the head of the IFA to express his condolences.

“FIFA joins in calling for the immediate end of hostilities and for the immediate relief of the suffering of the people of both Israel and Palestine,” Infantino added.

“Of course, we know that football cannot solve the problems of the world, but it can play even a small part in bringing a light of hope where there appears to be only darkness ahead.”

Infantino also said that FIFA would offer assistance in relief efforts.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...