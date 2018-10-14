DeMbare beat Caps to move out of relegation

Ailing Harare giants, Dynamos came from behind to beat their perennial rivals, Caps United 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

DeMbare went into the Harare derby under pressure as they set 15th on the 18 team log, and suffered a setback when Joel Ngodzo put the Green Machine ahead in the 43rd minute.

However, a spirited second half performance saw Kingstone Nkatha (49 mins) and Velentine Kadonzo (75 mins) sealed the three points for the Glamour Boys.

Dynamos now sit on 11th place with 34 points, however just 2 points ahead of 15th placed Yadah FC.

In another match played this afternoon, Highlanders drew 1-all with Shabanie Mine.