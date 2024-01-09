AFCON 2023: CBS Sports Golazo’s Top 5 favourites to win the cup

The stage is set for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), commencing January 13 in Ivory Coast, where football’s brightest stars from Africa will dazzle audiences with their talent and skills. This competition is the biggest event on the African continent, and it’s got many of us, African football fans and supporters, really pumped. It’s also a goldmine for talent scouts all over the world, so everyone will be watching. As the 34th edition of AFCON approaches, Business Insider Africa presents the top five teams poised to claim the continent’s most prestigious title. This list is backed by data from CBS Sports Golazo.

Here are the top 5 favourites to win AFCON 2023

1. Morocco (+500 Odds)

Morocco, winners of the 1976 AFCON edition, are strong contenders following their impressive World Cup 2022 performance, where they emerged as the fourth best in the world, becoming the first African nation to achieve the feat. With a blend of youthful energy and experienced players, including several European-based stars, Morocco is poised for success. Their AFCON campaign begins in Group F, facing Tanzania, DR Congo, and 2012 champions Zambia.

2. Senegal (+600 Odds)

The Teranga Lions of Senegal, led by two-time African Player of the Year Sadio Mané and Chelsea’s Nickolas Jackson, are well-balanced and formidable. Coach Aliou Cissé will aim to defend the trophy, with the Teranga Lions starting their title defence in Group C against Gambia, Cameroon, and Guinea.

3. Algeria (+700 Odds)

Eyeing their third AFCON title, Algeria is a team to watch as Djamel Belmadi will be managing his country’s national team for the third time in the competition after he previously led the nation to their title in 2019 on Egyptian soil. With the talented Mohamed Amin Amoura, who has set the Belgian football club scene alight with 16 goals this season, and AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, the North African Giants will face Angola, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania in Group D.

4. Nigeria (+1000 Odds)

Known for their attacking prowess, the Super Eagles, led by Napoli’s star player Victor Osimhen, will aim for their fourth title. Their journey in Group A includes matches against Equatorial Guinea, hosts Ivory Coast, and Guinea Bissau. Although their midfield is a concern, their formidable offensive strength can give them an edge if they push forward to the final third and play in their opponent’s half.

5. Tunisia (+1200 Odds)

With a history of consistent performances in AFCON, Tunisia is set to make an impact in Group E, which includes Mali, South Africa, and Namibia. The North African giants are set for their 16th consecutive AFCON finals, in which they have been champions once, runners-up, fourth place and quarter-finalists six times. Their experienced squad makes them a team to watch. Source: Business Insider Africa

