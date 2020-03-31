Mthuli Ncube wants Harare prostitute Jackie Ngarande prosecuted for lying he is dating her

The finance minister Mthuli Ncube is reportedly fuming over allegations level against him that he is dating a socialite called Jackie Ngarande Zim Morning Post reports. The fundi reportedly denied such allegations and said they are meant to tarnish his image.

Jackie had reportedly made claims on her Instagram and said she was dating Zimbabwe’s purse holder and she has dated several other bigwigs. Jackie reportedly gave the impression that she was gifted an expensive car by the treasury boss who was also building a house for her.

A source close to the minister reportedly said;

Her intentions to want to create a facade or perception that she is living lavish and also a deceit and lies of a car being purchased for her , a house being built for her are detrimental to the Ministers portfolio and also his private life, the full wrath of the law must take it’s course on such harmful behaviour and abuse of social media

The treasury boss reportedly wants the socialite to apologise for her utterances and he reportedly wants her prosecuted for what she said.

Abusing social media and opening fake accounts is damaging and she owes the finance Minister and his family a public apology. A public apology must also be made to all other parties she wrote about using this fake

