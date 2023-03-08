News Ticker

Bona Mugabe demands quick divorce

Bona Mugabe, daughter of late former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, leaves the Singapore Casket building in Singapore on September 10, 2019, where the body of her father is currently being kept. - Mugabe, a guerrilla leader who swept to power after Zimbabwe's independence from Britain and went on to rule for 37 years until he was ousted in 2017, died on September 6, aged 95. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARARE – The late former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona took a fast lane to facilitate divorcing her husband Simba Chikore as she was fed up with his “shenanigans”, insiders say.

She couldn’t even wait to share properties with him first and also claimed nothing for her upkeep.

Evidence that Bona is fed up and wants divorce granted quickly through the fast lane.

The screenshot paragraphs below are contained in her High Court summons in which she instituted proceedings for divorce yesterday after living separately with Simba for nine months.

In her summons, Bona sought to park all issues which could delay the proceedings, saying they will be dealt with later, especially on properties, and claiming the need to be maintained for some time, as most women often do in such divorce cases even if they have survival means.

However, Bona is only claiming maintenance for her three kids at US$2 700 each a month.

This amounts to US$8 100 a month.

