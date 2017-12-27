‘Without Mugabe ZANU PF is dead’ – Moyo

Barely (2) two weeks after announcing that he would not return to Zimbabwean cyberspace for a while, former Higher Education Minister, Prof Jonathan Moyo has returned.

Writing in on Wednesday, prof Moyo said without Robert Mugabe, ZANU PF is dead.

He was writing in response to a tweet that portrays him as a withered leaf plucked from its mother, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa scoffs on video.

“Ukaona wabuda mumusangano we Zanu Pf hupenyu hwako hunotanga kuonyana,” wrote brian Muketiwa. To this, Prof Moyo said.

“Without Mugabe [ZANU PF] is dead. it will be buried in 2018 elections.”

Two weeks ago Prof Moyo who now lives in the diaspora, announced saying he would take a break from social media.

“With Chiwenga appointed VP, I take a break from my break to say the appointment confirms the 15 Nov military coup. President Mugabe was ousted not to benefit Zimbabwe but Chiwenga & Mnangagwa personally. Coup commanders & coup tribalists have been promoted to higher offices!” he tweeted.

But within a week he had returned and wrote out saying: “for the record, lawful Zimbabweans know the JUNTA & its Illegitimate coup govt aren’t one & the same thing as the COUNTRY. President Mugabe did not have to be humiliated & ousted in a MILITARY COUP by Zanu PF TRIBALISTS claiming loyalty to him. No! No!

“The decision by the Junta & Mnangagwa to take away from PF Zapu, with no election, the post of National Chairman has destroyed the Unity Accord. It’s gone. Everyone can now see that the MILITARY COUP was done by gukurahundists & tribalists in Zanu PF!

“My politburo video of 19 July 2017 on the Mnangagwa/Chiwenga coup plot has been proven by events. About the coup, it’s a lie to say it was bloodless. There are untold fatalities, rampant torture, illegal arrests & detentions & internal & external displacement of citizens!” – The Zimbabwean