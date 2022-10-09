Prof. Moyo tells Chamisa not to lie about Mugabe

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has said that Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa and his party should not lie that Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe endorsed them for the 2023 elections in the hope of harvesting pro-Mugabe votes in Zanu PF while also celebrating Mugabe’s ouster in November 2017.

In 2018 Mugabe suggested that his vote would go to Chamisa, who was leader of the MDC-T, and his historic enemy.

On the eve of the presidential election, the former president appeared before the media in Harare at a surprise press conference.

Chamisa Sneaks into Rural Areas@thestandardzim 9/10/22 “CCC is the party of choice. Even the late former president (Mugabe).. ordered people to vote for me”; @nelsonchamisa, Bikita, 5 Oct 2022 Mugabe did not know #CCC & did not endorse anyone for 2023!https://t.co/8HSz6bYb1q pic.twitter.com/oJa7rWrLc4 — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 9, 2022

Still for the record, @nelsonchamisa‘s propaganda that Mugabe endorsed him and his #CCC for 2023; is false and hides the fact that Chamisa was part of Mugabe’s ouster in 2017 and that the likes of @Cde_Ostallos say Nov 2017 was about Mugabe’s removal, which they still celebrate! pic.twitter.com/gBIqvCy51m — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 9, 2022

The issue is a no brainer: @nelsonchamisa & his @CCCZimbabwe should not claim, in fact lie, that Mugabe endorsed them for the 2023 elections in the hope of harvesting pro-Mugabe votes in ZanuPF; while also “unapologetically” celebrating Mugabe’s ouster in Nov 2017. That is crass! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 9, 2022

