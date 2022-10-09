News Ticker

Prof. Moyo tells Chamisa not to lie about Mugabe

October 9, 2022




Prof. Jonathan Moyo

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has said that Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa and his party should not lie that Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe endorsed them for the 2023 elections in the hope of harvesting pro-Mugabe votes in Zanu PF while also celebrating Mugabe’s ouster in November 2017.

In 2018 Mugabe suggested that his vote would go to Chamisa, who was leader of the MDC-T, and his historic enemy.

On the eve of the presidential election, the former president appeared before the media in Harare at a surprise press conference.

