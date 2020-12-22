MDC-T Bigwigs meet in crucial summit

A meeting of MDC-T bigwigs on Monday resolved that the party uses a voters roll of the 2014 structures at the extraordinary congress that was supplied to the party by suspended organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe.

The party’s interim president Thokozani Khupe allegedly rejected a doctored voters roll availed by secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and staffed with names of his backers who were not part of the 2014 structures.

The MDC-T postponed its congress last weekend to this Sunday after the principals failed to agree on a voters roll to be used.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by all presidential aspirants, that is, Khupe, acting chairman Morgen Komichi, Mwonzora and former organising secretary Elias Mudzuri and each of the four presidential candidates was accompanied by two election agents.

Gift Chimanikire, who was the deputy organising secretary and Gandi Mudzingwa, the secretary for elections also attended the meeting. A party insider told NewsDay:

The meeting was stormy and it was resolved that the party uses Bhebhe’s list of the 2014 structures. Mwonzora struggled to produce his roll.

As we speak (yesterday evening) the eight election agents are in a meeting verifying the structures under the supervision of Mudzingwa and Chimanikire. They are comparing Mwonzora’s roll and the one supplied by Bhebhe.

On Wednesday, provincial structures represented by the provincial chairman, organizing secretary and secretary-general will come and verify the provincial structures.

The voters roll will now be presented to the national standing committee for approval for use at the congress.