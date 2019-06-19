News Ticker

MDC Executive: Mwonzora demoted

June 19, 2019

Information that has leaked from Harare indicate the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s National Council has appointed individuals who shall occupy the all powerful National Executive Council.

Of note are the positions given to former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and the former Vice President Morgan Komichi.

The lit says Mwonzora has been given the junior position of Deputy Secretary for International Affairs while Komichi heads the Presidential Affairs Department.

Chamisa is expected to announce his shadow cabinet on Thursday.

Find the list below:

DSG 1: Chinanzvavana Concilia
DSG 2: Timba James

Deputy Treasurer General: Murisi Zvizvai

Organising Secretary: Chibaya Amos

Vice 1: Sibusisiwe Bhudha Masara

Vice 2: Chidziva Happymore

Information:  Molekele Daniel
Deputy:  Tamborinyoka Luke

Secretary Elections: Jacob Mafume
Dep Elections Ellen: Shiriyedenga

Local Gvt:  Mudzuri Elias
Dep local gvt:  Hlatswayo Clifford

International Affairs:  Gladys Hlatswayo
Vice:  Mwonzora Douglas

Research and Policy:  Dr Mashakada
Deputy:  Mushai Miriam

Presidential Affairs: (Planning and Strategies) Komichi Morgan
Deputy:  Timveos Lillian





