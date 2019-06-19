Ex-ZANU PF Commissar, Rugeje To Be Appointed Vice Chancellor – Report

A retired army officer, Engelbert Rugeje is expected to be appointed the Vice Chancellor of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU), a Zim Morning Post report claims.

Rugeje was recently removed from his role as the ZANU PF secretary for the commissariat and replaced by Victor Matemadanda.

According to the publication, interviews will be conducted by a joint committee of the University Council and the Senate to choose the right candidate.

A Zim Morning Post source who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

Rugeje is the clear winner in all the candidates vying for that post, the man has won many battles on the war front and he is well educated and currently commands a powerful position in his party. He also has experience in the corporate world as he sits on some company boards.

Rugeje is a member of the ruling ZANU PF party’s powerful organ, the Politburo. He reportedly graduated with a Masters of Business Administration from Havard University.